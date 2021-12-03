Oxford mother charged after baby dies from "Fentanyl toxicity"

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi, woman is charged after police there said her baby died from Fentanyl.
Investigators said on September 15, 2021, officers were called to an apartment on Anchorage Road for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where she died.
The Medical Examiner said an autopsy showed the baby died from “Fentanyl toxicity.”
The child’s mother, 31-year-old Ebonee White, was charged with manslaughter – culpable negligence. Bond was set at $100,000.
“This case highlights why law enforcement has urged our community to stay away from this drug. Fentanyl has claimed the lives of too many community members,” said Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen in a statement. “We must continue our efforts to combat the access and distribution of Fentanyl on our streets. Our thoughts and prayers go out to every family member that has lost a loved one to Fentanyl.”