Oxford mother charged after baby dies from "Fentanyl toxicity"

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi, woman is charged after police there said her baby died from Fentanyl.

Investigators said on September 15, 2021, officers were called to an apartment on Anchorage Road for an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to the hospital where she died.

The Medical Examiner said an autopsy showed the baby died from “Fentanyl toxicity.”

The child’s mother, 31-year-old Ebonee White, was charged with manslaughter – culpable negligence. Bond was set at $100,000.