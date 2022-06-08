Man arrested after shooting outside dog daycare in Oxford, MS

Investigators said they were called to Delta Dog on University Avenue Wednesday morning, where they found one person shot in a parking lot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oxford, Mississippi, Police said a man has been arrested and will be charged after one person was shot outside a dog daycare.

Investigators said they were called to Delta Dog on University Avenue Wednesday morning. They found one person shot in the rear parking lot. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no shots were fired inside the businesses in the area.

They have not said what led to the shooting. Police said two people were taken in custody as 'persons of interest', then one of those two "developed into an official suspect." They said the man has been arrested and will be charged.

Police said this was NOT an active shooter situation.

Through the investigation one of the persons of interests developed into an official suspect. He has been arrested and... Posted by Oxford MS Police Department on Wednesday, June 8, 2022