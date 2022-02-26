x
Oxford, Mississippi, police target catalytic converter thieves

The Oxford Police Department teamed with Gateway Tire to engrave identifying marks on the devices.
OXFORD, Miss — A Mississippi police department aims to curb the thefts of catalytic converters.

Authorities across the region have seen a spike in thefts of catalytic converters in the past year.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the devices clean up auto emissions. The lure for criminals is cashing in on the precious metals inside them. 

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen says his department is also working with scrap yards to spot the marked car parts when they arrive.

Thanks again to Gateway Tire Oxford for helping us kick off our catalytic converter theft prevention program and a big thank you to everybody who came out! Gateway will be providing this service moving forward! If your business would like to learn more about this program, email OPD PIO Breck Jones at bjones@oxfordpolice.net.

Posted by Oxford MS Police Department on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

