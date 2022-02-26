Oxford, Mississippi, police target catalytic converter thieves

OXFORD, Miss — A Mississippi police department aims to curb the thefts of catalytic converters.
The Oxford Police Department teamed with Gateway Tire to engrave identifying marks on the devices.
Authorities across the region have seen a spike in thefts of catalytic converters in the past year.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the devices clean up auto emissions. The lure for criminals is cashing in on the precious metals inside them.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen says his department is also working with scrap yards to spot the marked car parts when they arrive.