Oxford, MS, man arrested for inappropriately touching a child

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi man is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a child.
56-year-old Willie “Roy” Carter” was arrested Saturday by investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. Carter is charged with “touching of a child for lustful purposes.”
Details on what led to the arrest have not been released.
Carter remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.
