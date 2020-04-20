x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

crime

Oxford, MS, man arrested for inappropriately touching a child

Willie "Roy" Carter was arrested this weekend.
Credit: Lafayette County Sheriff's Department
Willie "Roy" Carter

OXFORD, Miss — An Oxford, Mississippi man is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a child.

56-year-old Willie “Roy” Carter” was arrested Saturday by investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. Carter is charged with “touching of a child for lustful purposes.”

Details on what led to the arrest have not been released.

Carter remains in the Lafayette County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

RELATED: Watch: Man throws cart through car window in West Memphis parking lot, and it was caught on camera

RELATED: MPD releases crime numbers during pandemic, carjackings up 90 percent