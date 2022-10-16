Oxford police searching for homicide suspects and vehicle of interest

The Oxford Police Department is asking the public for assistance with a case after two Ole Miss students were found injured early Sunday morning.

OXFORD, Miss — Two people were found injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall after a 911 call was placed near 1:15 a.m., according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD). The victims were later confirmed as Ole Miss students, according to Mayor of Oxford Robyn Tannehill.

One man and one woman were transported to the Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi after the Oxford Fire Department tended to them, according to Oxford police.

Oxford police reported that the man did not survive his injuries. The female victim was eventually transferred to Regional One with critical injuries.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. pic.twitter.com/oyTCtCyW7G — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) October 16, 2022

The Oxford Police Department is asking the public for assistance with this case. Those with any information related to this incident are encouraged to call OPD at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

OPD also released images of the vehicle and suspects in question they say are related to this incident:

Mayor of Oxford Robyn Tannehill made a statement on social media about this tragic event and the investigation following.

"I am writing to you tonight as a Mother with a broken heart for these families, for their precious friends, for their sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, for their hometowns, and for our community as we all weather another terrible storm," she said.