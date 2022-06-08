Oxford woman charged with first degree murder after victim found Wednesday

According to Oxford Police, 29-year-old Alexandria Griste was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after the victim was found dead.

OXFORD, Mississippi — An Oxford, Mississippi, woman is facing a first degree murder charge after Oxford Police said they found a gunshot wound victim dead at the scene Wednesday morning.

Wednesday at approximately 12:15 AM, officers with the Oxford Police Department responded to the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound victim.

Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim and suspect. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, Alexandria Griste, 29, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.