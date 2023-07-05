Panola County man accused of 'severely assaulting' several children

Dalton Melton, 22, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic violence – aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said a man is behind bars, charged with severely assaulting several children.

Dalton Melton, 22, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse and one count of domestic violence – aggravated assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call on Monday, July 3, 2023, at a home on Main St. in Pope, Mississippi. When they got there, deputies found several children that they said had been ‘severely assaulted.’

Investigators identified Melton as a suspect and said he had taken off from the scene. They said they caught him in a traffic stop.