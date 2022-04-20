According to the affidavit, Memphis Police Department originally responded to reports of multiple school fights after school was released for dismissal.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two parents were arrested at Booker T. Washington High School for assaulting staff members on Tuesday, April 19.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Police Department originally responded to reports of multiple school fights after school was released for dismissal.

One male student was detained for simple assault after a fight was broken up between him and another student.

When the student’s father, Darrell Harris arrived at the administration office, he saw that his son was in hand cuffs.

Officers said that Darrell became abrupt, yelling and cursing at school officers and MPD as he demanded them to take his son out of handcuffs.

The student’s sister, Starnesha Lanier, who attends the school as well, and his mother, Charlotte Harris, were present in the office.

According to the affidavit, as Detective Hurst began to arrest Darrell, Lanier began to grab and pull on Detective Hurst.

Another detective, Detective Estredge, stepped in attempting to restrain Lanier. That is when officers say Charlotte rushed over to Detective Estredge and kicked him.

After it was discovered that Darrell had an active warrant for failing to appear in court on a Misdemeanor case, he was no longer eligible to receive a simple citation. He was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar. He was charged with disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, April 20.

Charlotte was arrested and transported to Jail east. She was charged with aggravated assault of a first responder, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, April 20.