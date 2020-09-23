Parsons, TN, man indicted for 2019 arsons in Decatur County

Brendon Morgan was indicted for two counts of arson.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation by Special Agent Fire Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Decatur County Fire Department has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Parsons man, on charges of arson.

In October of 2019, TBI Agents joined the Decatur County Fire Department in investigating a series of suspicious fires throughout the county. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Brendon Morgan (4/1/92) as an individual responsible for two of the fires.