Memphis Police said the accident happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life Thursday after Memphis Police said he was hit by a car that then fled in Midtown.

At 9:02 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian crash at S. Cooper St. and Union Ave. The responsible dark blue vehicle fled the scene, MPD said.

The male pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.