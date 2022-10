The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident that left one person dead.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Parts of Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road in southeast Shelby County were shut down late Thursday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday around 11 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.