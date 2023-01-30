Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd.
According to Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m.
MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian lying in the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD said the driver who fled the scene was allegedly driving a dark blue-grey colored sedan. The sedan has front-end collision damage.
MPD said the driver hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on Lamar. The driver also fled the scene traveling southbound on Lamar, MPD said.
Anyone with any information about the accident can call 901-528-CASH.