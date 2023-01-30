Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Lamar Ave.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the accident happened Sunday, Jan. 29 around 5:47 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit and run car accident on Lamar Ave. south of Getwell Rd.

MPD said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a male pedestrian lying in the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said the driver who fled the scene was allegedly driving a dark blue-grey colored sedan. The sedan has front-end collision damage.

MPD said the driver hit the pedestrian while traveling southbound on Lamar. The driver also fled the scene traveling southbound on Lamar, MPD said.