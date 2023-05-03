Pedestrian seriously injured in Medical District hit and run crash, MPD searching for suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a car near Memphis' Medical District, Memphis Police said.
The driver responsible ran from the scene in their car.
At 7:23 pm, officers responded to a crash at Union Avenue and South Cleveland Street.
A man was hit by a car that then ran from the scene. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police said the suspect vehicle should have heavy front end damage.
Those with information should call (901) 528-CASH.