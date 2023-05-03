Pedestrian seriously injured in Medical District hit and run crash, MPD searching for suspect

Memphis Police said the crash happened around 7:23 p.m., and the suspect vehicle should have heavy front end damage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a car near Memphis' Medical District, Memphis Police said.

The driver responsible ran from the scene in their car.

At 7:23 pm, officers responded to a crash at Union Avenue and South Cleveland Street.

A man was hit by a car that then ran from the scene. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect vehicle should have heavy front end damage.