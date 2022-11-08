x
Crime

One detained after pedestrian struck in North Memphis

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after a pedestrian was struck in north Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1600 block of N. Hollywood, north of Peres Ave., about 4 p.m. They found a man had been hit and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said one person has been detained. They have not said what or if charges may be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

