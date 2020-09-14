Person detained just hours after MPD releases video of suspect wanted in Jack Pirtle's homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 9/17/2020, 9:05 a.m. - Memphis police officers are at a house in the 1000 of Talley Place in South Memphis, where they have one person detained for questioning in the Jack Pirtle's homicide.
According to MPD, no charges have been filed at this time.
--------------------
UPDATE 9/17/2020, 6:35 a.m.- MPD has released video and the description of the suspect in the Jack Pirtle's homicide of the delivery driver.
The suspect is described as 6’ – 6” 2”, 180-190 pounds, wearing a white and blue ball cap, a black T-Shirt, grey shorts, and white/black shoes.
Investigators say the suspect was driving a two-door blue sedan south on South Bellevue Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
--------------------
UPDATE 9/16/2020 - Memphis Police have identified the man found shot and killed inside a car outside a Jack Pirtle's restaurant in south Memphis as 44-year-old Randal Cardwell.
Investigators say the suspect was driving a blue two-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Jack Pirtle's posted to social media that Cardwell was a delivery driver for their food delivery company PFG.
--------------------------------------------------
9/14/2020 - A man was found dead at a South Memphis Jack Pirtle's restaurant Monday morning.
According to Memphis police, the victim was found inside a vehicle at 1217 S. Bellevue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH.