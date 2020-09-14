Person detained just hours after MPD releases video of suspect wanted in Jack Pirtle's homicide

Investigators say the suspect was driving a blue two-door sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 9/17/2020, 9:05 a.m. - Memphis police officers are at a house in the 1000 of Talley Place in South Memphis, where they have one person detained for questioning in the Jack Pirtle's homicide.

According to MPD, no charges have been filed at this time.

--------------------

UPDATE 9/17/2020, 6:35 a.m.- MPD has released video and the description of the suspect in the Jack Pirtle's homicide of the delivery driver.

The suspect is described as 6’ – 6” 2”, 180-190 pounds, wearing a white and blue ball cap, a black T-Shirt, grey shorts, and white/black shoes.

Homicide Investigation 1200 block S. Bellevue Boulevard Report #2009005995ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Monday, September 14,... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Investigators say the suspect was driving a two-door blue sedan south on South Bellevue Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

--------------------

UPDATE 9/16/2020 - Memphis Police have identified the man found shot and killed inside a car outside a Jack Pirtle's restaurant in south Memphis as 44-year-old Randal Cardwell.

The victim has been identified as Randal Cardwell, 44.



The suspect is described as a white male driving a blue two-door sedan. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 16, 2020

Jack Pirtle's posted to social media that Cardwell was a delivery driver for their food delivery company PFG.

Chayne Cardwell WE ARE ASKING ANYONE THAT CAN GIVE TO PLEASE SHOW MEMPHIS LOVE AND CARE TO THE FAMILY OF Chayne Cardwell. (if you would like to write a direct check please inbox me or email me at 2tawanda@comcast.net for details) (this is the article I published yesterday on the Jack Pirtle FACEBOOK) I am still trying to put words together..

--------------------------------------------------

9/14/2020 - A man was found dead at a South Memphis Jack Pirtle's restaurant Monday morning.

According to Memphis police, the victim was found inside a vehicle at 1217 S. Bellevue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting victim at 1217 S. Bellevue. The adult male victim was located inside a vehicle suffering from a GSW. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 14, 2020

There is no suspect information at this time.