One person detained after man shot at southeast Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot at a hotel in southeast Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the scene at the hotel in the 2700 block of S. Perkins near American Way just before 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found one man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said one person has been detained. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.