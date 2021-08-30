Person fires shots at someone in line at a Memphis fast food drive-thru

According to the Memphis Police Department, around midnight on August 22, a person in the drive-thru lane at the Checkers restaurant at 6990 E. Shelby Drive tried to back up to leave. But, the person behind him did not move. Then, that same person pulled around, got out of this car, and shot at the person who wanted to back up. No one was hit by bullets. The person who fired the shots then took off in a gray or silver Ford Fusion with dents on the driver and passenger doors.