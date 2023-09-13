Person with head trauma found dead in South Memphis

At around 5:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a suspicious person call at the 100 block of E. Brooks Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a person with head trauma was found dead in South Memphis.

At around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers said they responded to a suspicious person call at the 100 block of E. Brooks Rd.

MPD said they found an unresponsive person inside a building, suffering from what appeared to be trauma to the head.

The person was pronounced dead, according to MPD.

Memphis police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.