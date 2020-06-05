Investigators have identified a person of interest in case of Baby Evelyn Boswell

Authorities added there is still a lot of work to do in the investigation and they are still waiting on the autopsy results.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said they have identified a person of interest in the case of Baby Evelyn Boswell, who was found dead in March in Sullivan County, according to WCYB.

Investigators did not identify that person of interest.

Authorities added there is still a lot of work to do in the investigation and they are still waiting on the autopsy results.

Evelyn Mae Boswell had been missing since early December 2019. A family member finally reported the toddler missing in February, which led to the TBI issuing an AMBER Alert into her disappearance.