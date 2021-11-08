Person shot and carjacked at Olive Branch Walmart

Police said the suspects left the scene in the victims' car.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — One person was shot Sunday during a carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch.

Olive Branch police said, officers responded to a shots fired and vehicle theft call at 7950 Craft-Goodman Frontage Road where they found a shooting victim.

The victim told investigators that three men approached demanding car keys. During the altercation, shots were fired and the victim was hit and taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspects left the scene in the victims' car.

No arrests have been made.