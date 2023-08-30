Person shot, killed by DeSoto County sheriff's deputies in Southaven

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department was making an arrest Wednesday morning at a home on Clark Avenue when the incident occurred.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is looking into an incident after they said deputies shot and killed a person Wednesday morning in Southaven.

The MBI said they received notification before 7 a.m. DeSoto County Sheriff's Deputies were making an arrest Wednesday with the SWAT Team at a home on Clark Avenue when the person pointed a weapon at the deputies, who fired shots in response, killing the person.

We are told the deputies involved were not seriously hurt.

The MBI originally reported the Southaven Police Department was involved in the shooting, but later corrected that information to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.