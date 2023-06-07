Persons of interest wanted for questioning in deadly shooting outside of Tunica restaurant

Investigators said Robert Fleming Jr. (aka ‘Domane’), and Jasean French (aka ‘Fly’) are wanted for questioning in the death of Jimmy Dotson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office has identified three persons of interest in a deadly shooting outside of a restaurant Monday. Two of them are not currently in custody.

Investigators said 26-year-old Robert Fleming Jr. (aka ‘Domane’), and 34-year-old Jasean French (aka ‘Fly’) are wanted for questioning in the death of 35-year-old Jimmy Dotson, known as ‘He Man.’ The third person of interest, 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, is in custody and being questioned by deputies.

The sheriff’s office said just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, dispatchers received a 911 call about a fight at Mexico Grill restaurant in the 3600 block of US Highway 61 N in Tunica, Mississippi. They said the caller told them someone had been shot outside.

When first responders arrived, they found Dotson shot, and he later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

Deputies said another person had been shot and left in a private vehicle which was stopped north of Tunica. That person was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400. Any information leading to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.