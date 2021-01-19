Pervis Payne case: tests show DNA of death row inmate and unknown man on knife

An attorney for Pervis Payne said not only was Payne's DNA found, but DNA from an unknown man also was found on the murder weapon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attorney for Pervis Payne says DNA evidence belonging to the Tennessee death row inmate has been found on part of a knife used in the slayings of a mother and daughter 33 years ago, but DNA from an unknown man also was found on the murder weapon.

Attorney Kelley Henry presented a report on DNA tests on the knife and other evidence ordered by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan in September.

Henry and the Innocence Project hoped results of the tests could exonerate Payne in the 1987 fatal stabbings of Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo.

(INNOCENCE PROJECT NEWS RELEASE) - Today, the Innocence Project submitted results of DNA testing to the Shelby County Criminal Court in Pervis Payne’s case pursuant to the Court’s September 16, 2020 order for testing. Governor Lee has given Mr. Payne a reprieve of execution due to the COVID-19 pandemic until April 9, 2021 and his petition for clemency is currently pending. Mr. Payne is a person with intellectual disability who has consistently asserted his innocence from the beginning.

Statement from the Innocence Project and Pervis Payne’s Legal Team

on Today’s DNA Testing Results