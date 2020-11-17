Petition pushes for Kroger to get security guard in east Memphis after recent carjackings

There is a petition for Kroger to have a security guard at its gas station to try to keep crimes down there.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly two months after a deadly carjacking at a Kroger gas station in east Memphis, it appears several attempted carjackings have happened in that same location.

There were Facebook posts about several recent attempts at the station at Poplar and Kirby Parkway. Tuesday, Germantown police confirmed to Local 24 News they responded to one as recently as Saturday.

There is a petition for Kroger to have a security guard at that gas station to try to keep more attempts from happening. The creator is asking for 200 signatures.