Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for kidnapping, rape, setting a house on fire with a dog inside

Phennix Givens was arrested in 2019 for luring two teens to a Frayser home, kidnapping and assaulting them. He then set the house on fire when they escaped.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted on several felony charges including rape, kidnapping, arson and animal cruelty was sentenced to decades behind bars Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.

46-year-old Phennix Givens was convicted on two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, aggravated assault, arson and aggravated cruelty to animals from a 2019 case. He was sentenced to 46 years in prison Thursday.

According to a police affidavit, a 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were walking in the area of Frayser Blvd and North Watkins on May 21, 2019, when Givens approached them asking if they wanted to make some money. The teens agreed, but, once they arrived at a house in the 3300 block of Riney Street, Givens pulled out a knife.

Once inside, Givens forced the girl to the floor sexually assaulting her. He forced the boy to the attic after stabbing him in the leg with the knife. He forced the girl into his bed, then he fell asleep.

Once Givens was asleep, the girl went and helped the boy down from the attic, they escaped the house and were able to flag down a Shelby County Schools security officer.

When Memphis police officers arrived to the house, Givens answered the door with a knife. He eventually put he knife down, went back inside and set fire to the house. A dog was later found dead inside the house, the District Attorney's Office said, adding the animal cruelty charge.