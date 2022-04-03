Man recovering after being shot by Jonesboro police officer in Helena-West Helena

An attorney will determine if the use of deadly force by the Jonesboro police officer was consistent with state law.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A police officer who was part of a multi-jurisdictional task force shot a Phillips County, Arkansas, man who had been seen walking along Walnut Street in Helena-West Helena with a rifle on Thursday.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), Travon Brewer, 18, was shot by the officer when Brewer reportedly raised the rifle that was at his side and pointed it toward police.

ASP said officers on Cherry Street heard shots being fired from a nearby neighborhood at 12:45 p.m. Two of the task force team members, both Jonesboro police officers, separated from the officers on Cherry Street to look for the source of the gunshots.

Police said when they saw Brewer, they repeatedly told him to drop the rifle. Brewer reportedly ignored their requests and raised the rifle toward the officers, leading one of the Jonesboro officers to shoot at him. Brewer then ran toward a house and collapsed on Monroe Street.

PHILLIPS COUNTY MAN WOUNDED AFTER POINTING RIFLE AT POLICE



A police officer who was among a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement task force wounded a Phillips County man who had….. https://t.co/woBQaIeslV pic.twitter.com/hg7QD3TIzx — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) March 4, 2022

The officers tried to save Brewer until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to a Memphis hospital and is in stable condition.

ASP said they're continuing to investigate the shooting. The Phillips County prosecuting attorney will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with state law.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the officer who was involved is Michael Talley. Talley is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Smith said eight Jonesboro police officers were working with the U.S. Marshals on a case in the area and Brewer wasn't who they were looking for.

According to Smith, Talley's body camera wasn't on during the incident. However, other officers did have cameras recording. The footage won't be released because it's an active investigation.