Crime

Pictures of suspects released in deadly shooting at southeast Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures of the suspects who they said shot and killed a man last week at a southeast Memphis apartment complex.

Investigators said Justin Flores was robbed and shot several times in the 2900 block of Brooke Tree Circle in the Park and New Castle Apartments on November 23, 2021. He later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigators released pictures of the suspects seen on surveillance video at the scene. They are asking anyone who recognizes them to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

