Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect

PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 shortly after 4 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect.
Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Dustin Denton, allegedly opened fire with a handgun as soon as he exited the building, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
None of the detectives were hit, but the suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.
Denton was wanted for parole violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was also sought out by police for questioning in a homicide investigation.
Officials added that the suspect was a customer at the center, not an employee.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the case, and PBPD has not identified the suspect and detectives.
The detectives involved are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of ASP's investigation and review by prosecutors.