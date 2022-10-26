Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect

The detectives involved in a shootout with a suspect are on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 shortly after 4 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Dustin Denton, allegedly opened fire with a handgun as soon as he exited the building, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

None of the detectives were hit, but the suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.

Denton was wanted for parole violation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was also sought out by police for questioning in a homicide investigation.

Officials added that the suspect was a customer at the center, not an employee.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the case, and PBPD has not identified the suspect and detectives.