Eastbound lanes of I-40 by Covington Pike reopened after shots fired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Traffic is flowing in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 by the Covington Pike exit, TDOT cameras show.

All eastbound lanes were shut down around 7:40 p.m. Friday because shots were fired. Police said they found several shell casings on the scene.

No one was injured and no suspect information was released.

Police activity has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-40 at Covington Pike.

According to Memphis Police, the shut down is due to a police investigation.

Officers were seen walking the length of the blocked section of the highway, but no further details have been provided by MPD.

MPD said the highway will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.