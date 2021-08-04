Confirmed: 1 dead, multiple injured in Bryan business shooting, suspect now in custody

The shooting reportedly happened at Kent Moore Cabinets just before 2:30 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — An employee reportedly shot and killed one person while injuring multiple at a business in Bryan, Texas Thursday afternoon, the Bryan Police Department confirmed.

Bryan police say the suspect is in custody.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Kent Moore Cabinets warehouse, 501 Industrial Blvd., just before 2:30 p.m., police said.

Someone reportedly showed up with a gun and opened fire at the business, Bryan police said during a news conference around 5 p.m.

Bryan police said only four were transported to the hospital in critical condition, one person was transported with a minor injury and a another person went to the hospital after experiencing an asthma attack, police said.

One of the people who was shot later died, police said.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

A manhunt was underway shortly after the shooting, police said. As a precaution, they set up and secured the area around the Brazos County Industrial Park with College Station Police.

A person was later taken into police custody, but wasn't confirmed whether or not they are the suspect in this shooting.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement in response to the shooting:

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

Stay with KAGS as this story develops.

UPDATE on those that were injured at Kent Moore warehouse in Bryan.



Via...Eric Buske, Police Chief in Bryan. #ShootingInBryan@KAGSnews @6NewsCTX pic.twitter.com/z0qgQPJOlm — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) April 8, 2021

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe” lieutenant James said. No motive has been confirmed yet. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/RUflx6n24w — Jacob (@JacobReyesDFW) April 8, 2021