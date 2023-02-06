Police culture the focus of multiple ordinances to be proposed by Councilman JB Smiley

"The city cannot afford such a lapse in judgment again," councilman JB Smiley said of the SCORPION unit's misuse of body cameras.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Addressing police culture in Memphis and the oversight of officers' behavior in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death is the focus of multiple ordinances to be proposed by councilman JB Smiley to the City Council Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Vice Chair of the Memphis City Council is set to propose an ordinance requiring Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers to be transparent with data by providing a specific report of circumstances for traffic and pedestrian stops.

This report would theoretically describe any arrests that result from a traffic stop in Memphis. If applicable, any complaints related to that stop would also be included in these reports.

The second ordinance councilman Smiley will propose includes MPD being required to "fully cooperate" with the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB).

A third ordinance would provide City Council to initiate independent reviews of complaints involving excessive use of force by police or incidents that result in bodily injury.

A final ordinance councilman JB Smiley to be proposed Monday would stipulate that the misuse of body cameras by MPD officers would be a disqualifying factor for promotion within the department for two calendar years.

“I believe that MPD should take a pause on promotional testing to see what improvements can be made to prevent officers from misusing the required body cameras and to establish a consequence for violations," councilman Smiley said. "We cannot reward officers who do not abide by policy, which is why I’m proposing that officers found to have misused body cameras be prevented from consideration for promotion for two calendar years or promotional periods, whichever is longer."

Six of the officers involved in the assault were part of the so-called Scorpion unit, which targeted violent criminals in high-crime areas. Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said after the video’s release that the unit has been disbanded.

Five MPD officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, and more. Two more officers have been relieved of duty. Three MFD employees were fired – two of them EMTs who had their licenses suspended Friday, Feb. 3. Additionally, two Shelby County deputies were relieved of duty.