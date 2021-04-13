Paige Autumn White's remains were found off of Blacksnake Road in Hot Springs National Park on March 27, 2021.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Special Agents of the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are seeking tips from the public related to the homicide of Paige Autumn White.

White was a 32-year-old with a missing right eye and an anchor tattoo on her right foot.

White’s remains were found off of Blacksnake Road in Hot Springs National Park on March 27, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no indication that this was other than an isolated incident.

National Park Service investigators are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Hot Springs Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and Garland County Sheriff’s Department to find out more about the days leading up to White’s death.

Though no further details about this incident are available at this time.

Information from family, friends, acquaintances, or others who may have seen White recently is often very helpful.