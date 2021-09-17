Police investigating man found dead in car in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death early Friday morning in south Memphis.
Memphis police said the man was found in a car at East Person and Ely.
Investigators believe the victim was shot at a different location during an argument.
There are no arrests at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.