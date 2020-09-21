Police investigating triple shooting at Memphis gas station Sunday night

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at gas station in Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Whitehaven Sunday night.

According to MPD, officers responded to the Valero gas station at 443 E. Shelby Drive just before 8 p.m. where they found three victims.

One victim was dead on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, one in non-critical condition, the other in critical condition.

Investigators say, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when several men dressed in dark clothing walked up to them, shooting into the car.

Preliminary info: the victims were sitting inside of a vehicle when several male Blacks dressed in dark clothing approached & shot into the victims' car. There is no further description available at this point. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 21, 2020

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.