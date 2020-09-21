Police investigating triple shooting at Memphis gas station Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in Whitehaven Sunday night.
According to MPD, officers responded to the Valero gas station at 443 E. Shelby Drive just before 8 p.m. where they found three victims.
One victim was dead on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital, one in non-critical condition, the other in critical condition.
Investigators say, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot when several men dressed in dark clothing walked up to them, shooting into the car.
There is no suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
This is an ongoing investigation.