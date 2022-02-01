Police receive 911 call from 'neo nazi' claiming responsibility for HBCU bomb threats in Arkansas

Two of Little Rock’s HBCUs, Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College, received bomb threats on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., two of Little Rock’s HBCUs, Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College, received bomb threats on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report generated Tuesday morning, a suspect called 911 and told communications he was a "neo-nazi and set C-4 charges at Philander Smith College, another college nearby presumed to be Arkansas Baptist College, and a vehicle bomb in a white van at Shorter College in North Little Rock."

The report went on to state that police were unable to pinpoint the location of the caller and bomb squads did not find the bombs the suspect spoke about on the 911 call.

As reported by the Associated Press, at least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

The Little Rock Police Department and Little Rock Fire Department have been notified and are working closely with both institutions to secure their campuses.

On the first day of Black History Month, two of Little Rock’s HBCUs, Philander Smith College and Arkansas Baptist College received bomb threats. LRPD and LRFD are working closely with both institutions to secure their campuses. — Frank Scott, Jr. (@FrankScottJr) February 1, 2022

Philander Smith College posted on their Twitter page, confirming they received a bomb threat Tuesday morning and are working with authorities to ensure campus safety.

The campus will be remote until 12 p.m. on Tuesday and are encouraging residential students to stay in their rooms until further notice.

According to the Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the threats “are certainly disturbing and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this.”

“We’re relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all-clear and will continue to monitor these reports," Psaki said, adding that President Joe Biden is aware of the threats.

Monday's bomb scares came one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.