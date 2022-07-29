x
Crime

Do you know this man? He's wanted for a carjacking in the Crosstown Concourse parking garage

For nearly 30 minutes leading up to stealing the car, video surveillance cameras recorded footage of the suspect walking around the area, police said.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who carjacked a woman in the parking garage at Crosstown Concourse last Friday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man approached a woman and her friend while they were sitting inside a 2016 Nissan Rogue, police said. The man was armed with a handgun, demanded the two to give him their money and to get out of the car. 

Both victims handed over their money, got out of the car and ran, MPD said. The suspect then drove away, heading westbound on Autumn Avenue. 

For nearly 30 minutes leading up to stealing the car, surveillance cameras recorded video of the suspect walking around the area, police said. The suspect is described as having a medium-build, 18-20 years-old, last seen wearing a red hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to call crime stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be submitted to www.crimestoppmem.org.  

Carjacking 1300 Block of Autumn Avenue. Report #2207011375ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 pm, Officers...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, July 28, 2022

