Police looking for suspect in medical district hit and run that left a man with 'serious injuries'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a suspect in an SUV after a hit and run left a man seriously injured early Sunday morning.
Around 5:56 a.m. Sunday morning, police made the scene of a hit and run at Union Ave. and South Bellevue Blvd. in the medical district. Police say a 34-year-old man was struck by an SUV. The man suffered serious injuries.
No arrests have been made, but police are searching for a possibly white SUV with possible damage to the front-end damage.
If you recognize the car of have any information, call Crimestoppers at (901)528-CASH. You could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.