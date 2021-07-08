x
Crime

Police looking for suspect who shot two people on Beale Street

Memphis Police are asking for help in identifying the woman. If you know who she is, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
Credit: Memphis Police Department / Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Beale Street, and police need your help identifying who pulled the trigger.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened about 12:30 in the morning near 159 Beale Street. The two victims are recovering at Regional One Hospital. Police say the suspect possibly knew one of the people who was shot, but they don’t know the suspect’s name.

If you know who she is, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.

