Police: Man shot and killed in car in Memphis Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after he was shot and killed overnight in the Medical District.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at 665 E. Pontotoc Ave. just after 12:30 a.m.

Police said the man was found unresponsive inside his car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a known male suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.