Police: Nashville officer shot, suspect dead in 'setup' 911 call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee's capital city say an officer was shot in the arm by a man who then killed himself as authorities responded to a false report that a woman had been wounded.

Metro Nashville Police say officer Brian Sherman was left with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A police spokesman says Sherman and two other officers were called to a home on a report that someone was shooting and the caller's mother was wounded.

Officers arrived and someone shot at them.

Officials said the 911 report was a setup to get police there.

The shooter was identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed. Authorities say he killed himself at the scene.

BREAKING: Officer Brian Sherman is being treated at Vanderbilt for gunshot wounds to his left arm. Sherman was hit while answering a call of a woman shot at 7220 Sugarloaf Dr. That call was a setup to get police to respond... pic.twitter.com/SHN1K3bzzk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2021

The man who shot Officer Sherman, Salman Mohamed, 22, fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2021