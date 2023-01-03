TBI: Investigation underway after shooting involving police officer in Collierville

Police said the two crime scenes remain active and all suspects are in custody. At this time, there is no threat to the public.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate after a shooting involving a police officer Tuesday night near Academy Sports + Outdoors on New Byhalia Road in Collierville.

According to Collierville police, officers set up two crime scenes related to the shooting around 6:50 p.m.

The second scene at the Malco theater around the block was related to the call at Academy Sports, police said.

