Police release pics of ‘persons of interest’ in Memphis homicide

According to the Memphis Police Department, Raymond Gaters was shot and killed July 29 in the Washington Apartments in the 1900 block of Asa Drive in southwest Memphis. After he was killed, his blue minivan was stolen and later found in the back of the Valero gas station in the 3400 block of South Third Street. Three people were seen inside Gaters’ van, and after they abandoned it, they were seen leaving in a blue sedan. Those people are the persons of interest in Gaters’ homicide, according to police.