Police searching for suspects of Nicole Beauty and Wigs burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have communicated that they are searching for the suspects of a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on 3619 Riverdale Road that took place on Jan. 12.

Two suspects driving a Chevrolet Tahoe released in a year from 2001 to 2006 were captured on video, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The car has different rims on the driver's side than on the passenger side, according to MPD. The car also had a round window sticker in the rear passenger window as well as a damaged front passenger side door, according to MPD.

The front glass of the store was broken and the interior fence was damaged, according to MPD. The two suspects took jewelry and hair from the store, according to MPD.

At press time no arrests had been made and police communicated that this is an ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.