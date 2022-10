The shooting happened on Saturday on Union.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are still searching for the suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Medical District on Saturday.

Police say the video they've obtained shows the suspect approach the victim and threaten to shoot him.

The suspect then got into a silver SUV police say, before coming back later and killing the victim.

Police say he then drove away in that same SUV.