MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a suspect on a moped after a man was shot in southeast Memphis.

Officers were on the scene about 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Kirby Parkway, near Knight Arnold. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect was armed and took off on a black moped.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.