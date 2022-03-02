Two arrested for DC shooting that killed Memphis Rapper CEO Bezzal in 2020, police say

Both men have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old Memphis rapper.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. on June 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for help, where 21-year-old Albert Smith died. Smith, who was from Grand Junction, Tennessee, was a rapper who also went by the name CEO Buzzal.

The other victim survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a year and a half later, investigators say they have arrested two men in connection to the deadly shooting.

Officers arrested 32-year-old John Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland, and 34-year-old Marcel Gavin of Northeast, D.C., were arrested on March 2. Both have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Investigators have not said what they believe the motive in the shooting was when Smith was killed.

If you have any information, call MPS at 202-727-9099 or text the MPD tip line by sending a message to 50411.

