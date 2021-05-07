x
Crime

Police are trying to find out what led to two men being shot in north Memphis

It happened Friday morning, and police do not have any suspect information.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said two men were shot in north Memphis.

It happened about 10:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of Springdale, south of Chelsea Avenue.

Investigators said they were originally called to the 2200 block of Chelsea about a shooting victim. They found one man shot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said a second man was taken to Le Bonheur by private vehicle. He was then transferred to Regional One in non-critical.

Investigators said it appeared the shooting originally happened on Springdale, but there are still determining what happened.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

