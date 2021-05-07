Police are trying to find out what led to two men being shot in north Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said two men were shot in north Memphis.
It happened about 10:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of Springdale, south of Chelsea Avenue.
Investigators said they were originally called to the 2200 block of Chelsea about a shooting victim. They found one man shot, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said a second man was taken to Le Bonheur by private vehicle. He was then transferred to Regional One in non-critical.
Investigators said it appeared the shooting originally happened on Springdale, but there are still determining what happened.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.