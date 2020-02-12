Wanted: Porch pirates caught on camera are suspected of daily thefts across Memphis

Police said the thefts have been occurring every day since at least November 27th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for your help finding the suspects in a rash of porch thefts across the city.

Investigators said the pictures they released show the porch pirates stealing packages from a home in the 1100 block of Colonial Road on November 28th.

Investigators say the suspects have been driving a 2005-2009 gray 4-door Ford Fusion with a sunroof.