Woman, man killed in possible West Memphis murder-suicide

West Memphis police said they found a man and woman dead inside a Madison Avenue home early Monday morning.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A man and a woman died in a possible murder-suicide in West Memphis, Arkansas, early Monday morning.

A press release from the West Memphis Police Department said officers were called to 815 Madison Ave. at 12:33 a.m. on Monday, June 27, for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived and entered the home, they found a man and woman dead inside.

Police said it's still early in the investigation, but the evidence is leading police to believe a murder-suicide happened.