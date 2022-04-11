Postal nightmares continue as mail thefts increase

“Sometimes it’s just a matter that it got stuck somewhere at a post office, but when it’s still in this area, that’s when it’s very suspicious," said Sarah Carter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the holidays approaching, many are on alert for mail thefts and "porch pirates." This is an issue the United States Postal Service tries to minimize.

After previous reports of thieves stealing from postal mailboxes, more residents reached out to ABC 24 about similar issues.

Sarah Carter ships clothes to buyers all across the United States with Two Hearted LLC. Some of her shipments never made it to their destination.

“To this day, we don’t know what happened,” she said. “We would look at the tracking and sometimes it’ll say waiting for the post office to get the item or it’ll say 'a shipping label has been printed,' but the post office is still waiting for the item to be received. It would be weeks later and it’ll still say that.”

Carter has received those statuses even though she said she would drop the items off directly at a United States Postal Service office.

“Sometimes it’s just a matter that it got stuck somewhere at a post office, but when it’s still in this area, that’s when it’s very suspicious," she said. "Those cases to this day are still MIA,”

The situation has left Carter looking for answers.

“It’s very frustrating when that happens, so I will open a case number for a case — a missing package case,” Carter said. “We lose that money. We potentially lose a customer. It’s very frustrating and never-wrecking. It’s angry knowing that somebody may be stealing mail. It’s a federal crime.”

It is a crime postal inspectors said they are seeing more often as crime in the area generally increases.

“When I had somebody write back and say 'yeah something doesn’t seem right,' that was validation,” Carter said. “Even though there are other people bringing up these same concerns, it’s very frustrating that other people are going through this. At the same time, I do like that our voices are being heard … If we had more surveillance, that would prevent crime.”